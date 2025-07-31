Unilever PLC (UL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Fernando Fernandez

Good morning, and welcome to Unilever's second quarter trading statement for 2025. Thank you for joining us. I am joined today by Srinivas Phatak, our acting Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Srini will take you through the details of the second quarter and first half results. I will then come back to talk more broadly about the continuing transformation of the business and how we see the remainder of this year and beyond.

First of all, let me set out what I see to be the key elements of our solid performance in the first half and, importantly, why these give us real confidence when it comes to delivery in the full year. There are 5 elements in particular that I would like to highlight.

First, the balance of our growth. We delivered underlying sales growth for the half of 3.4% and we did it with a good balance of volume and price. Volumes improved sequentially over the course of the half despite subdued markets