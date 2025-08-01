What Most Investors Are Missing: 3 Dividend Picks With Serious Potential Upside

Aug. 01, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , 1 Comment
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • Contrarian investing isn't about opposing the crowd. It's finding value where others overlook it. I avoid hype, focusing instead on undervalued sectors with strong fundamentals.
  • Right now, cyclical value stands out. Manufacturing data hints at recovery, creating a high upside window. Fear has pushed prices below fair value.
  • My strategy is to buy quality when sentiment is weak, not when it feels good. In this article, I discuss three overlooked opportunities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Geld ist immer in Bewegung

aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I think almost everyone reading this has heard of contrarian investing.

To use the definition presented by Investopedia:

contrarian investing is an investment style in which investors purposefully go against prevailing market trends by selling

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha for FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials, and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.54K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODFL--
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
NOA--
North American Construction Group Ltd.
ET--
Energy Transfer LP Common Units
NOA:CA--
North American Construction Group Ltd.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News