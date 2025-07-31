Jean-Luc Ichard

Microsoft joins Nvidia with $4T market cap after ‘slam dunk’ results. (0:15) Meta Platforms rides SuperIntelligence and GenAI higher. (1:06) Fed’s favorite inflation gauges comes in hot. (1:46)

Our top story so far, the AI trade shows no signs of slowing down after results from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta (NASDAQ:META).

"There are some moments that will be remembered in the market for many years," Wedbush analyst and tech uber-bull Dan Ives said. "Last night was one of them."

"These massive results seen by Microsoft and Meta further validate our AI Revolution bull thesis into the next few years."

Microsoft soared past $4 trillion in market valuation for the first time as it opened this morning. It’s the second company to join the exclusive club, along with Nvidia (NVDA).

MSFT shares are up more than 20% this year.

Ives hailed the company’s “slam-dunk quarter” with the "eye-popping cloud and AI strength."

"Microsoft is just hitting its next phase of monetization on the AI front and more enterprises are accelerating their AI budgets and strategic footprint with Redmond into FY26, with the Street not fully appreciating the growth story," he said.

With Meta, bullish analysts got more bullish after the company delivered “more of everything,” in its results.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak said: "Bottom line, we are left with higher near-term (1-, 2-, 3-year) profitability and a growing list of long-term optionalities for further core growth (engagement and/or monetization improvements, content creation tools, Meta AI, search, business agents, devices, etc.) or superintelligence/GenAI to drive even longer growth,"

Nowak boosted his price target to $850 from $750, with a bull case of $1,100 where "AI investments drive increased engagement and lead to new products/tools, which supports outsized ad monetization and revenue growth."

On the economic front, a day after Fed Chairman Jay Powell indicated that we’re a ways off from being able to see the full inflationary impact of tariffs, the latest inflation data came in hot.

The June core PCE price index, the FOMC’s favorite inflation gauge rose 0.3% on the month, as expected, but the annual rate came in at 2.8%, higher than the 2.7% forecast and even with an upwardly revised May figure.

Headline PCE also rose 0.3%, in line, but the annual rate of 2.6% was above the 2.5% forecast and up from 2.4% in May, which was revised up from 2.3%.

Ophir Gottlieb of Capital Market Laboratories says: "I don't think it's a bigger problem than this, but ... Inflation was gone ... it isn't anymore."

The inflation numbers came along with numbers that underlined a cautious consumer. Personal spending rose 0.3% on the month, below the 0.4% consensus.

Wells Fargo economists say: "Even as the spending data has been volatile so far this year, we've highlighted a cautionary trend that has emerged with the slowing in discretionary services categories of consumption."

"We ultimately expect consumption to muddle along in the second half of the year," they said. "It's possible the notable slowdown in discretionary purchases overstates the current state of weakness. But persistent moderation in the labor market will likely continue to cause consumers to tighten their purse strings."

Following the numbers, which included a Q2 employment cost index that came in hot at up +0.9%, the odds for a September rate cut fell below 40%. They dropped below 50% for the first time since May after Powell’s press conference on Wednesday. The market is now pricing in just one quarter-point rate cut for all of 2025.

Clark Bellin, president of Bellwether Wealth, says the data throw "cold water on the idea of a fall rate cut, as it's clear that lower interest rates are not justified at this time."

"Inflation remains sticky and justifies the Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at Wednesday's meeting."

But the "stock market doesn't need rate cuts in order to move higher and has already posted strong gains so far this year without any rate cuts," he added.

And in other news of note, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the company has launched its ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"You can now ride-hail a Tesla in the SF Bay Area, in addition to Austin," Musk said in a cryptic post.

California has not yet permitted Tesla to offer a full robotaxi service. The California Public Utilities Commission said last week that Tesla was not allowed to "test or transport the public" with or without a driver in a self-driving vehicle.

It is possible that regarding the San Francisco Bay Area service, Musk may be referring to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature, which can perform many driving tasks but requires a human driver to pay attention and be ready to take over at all times. In that case, Tesla could be running a chauffeur-style or black car service, where riders are driven by human drivers who may supervise Tesla's Full Self-Driving software.