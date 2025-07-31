Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Urmson - Co-Founder, CEO & Non-Independent Executive Chairman

David Maday - Chief Financial Officer

Stacy Feit - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Aman S. Gupta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Andres Juan Sheppard-Slinger - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Christopher Alan Pierce - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Cole Alexander Couzens - Wolfe Research, LLC

Colin William Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Douglas William Dutton - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Aurora Second Quarter 2025 Business Review Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stacy Feit, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Stacy Feit

Thanks, Latonia. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2025 Business Review Call. We announced our results earlier this afternoon. Our shareholder letter and a presentation to accompany this call are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech. The shareholder letter was also furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

On the call with me today are Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and CEO; and David Maday, CFO. Chris will provide an update on the progress we have made across the key pillars of our business, and David will recap our second quarter financial results. We'll then open the call for Q&A.

A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech shortly after this call has ended. I'd like to take an opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements