It has been a tumultuous year for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), as the company had an activist fight, changed CEOs, and announced a massive strategy change after years of costly investments in the clean energy
Air Products and Chemicals: Q3 Shows Slow But Clear Improvement (Downgrade)
Summary
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is stabilizing after a CEO change and strategic pivot, but shares remain rangebound and upside is limited in the near term.
- Recent results show modest improvement, with cost discipline and volume growth outside project exits, but cash flow remains pressured by high cap-ex and debt.
- Management’s guidance is conservative; I expect APD to deliver at the top end, but meaningful transformation will take years, with true potential not reached until 2030.
- With only 5% upside to my $310 target and a long turnaround ahead, I am moving APD to a Hold—not enough near-term reward for new buyers.
