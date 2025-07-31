British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has been trading at depressed valuations for years. During that time, the business kept churning out higher and higher free cash flows, yet the market has dismissed it because it has been
British American Tobacco: The Market Finally Noticed, But The Big Discount Is Gone
Summary
- BTI's valuation has re-rated from deep value to closer to fair value, reducing the margin of safety and expected returns for new buyers.
- While still attractive and defensive, BTI is no longer the bargain it once was; I downgrade it from 'strong buy' to 'buy'.
- Recent results show resilient business performance, improving debt metrics, and promising growth in modern oral products, but vaping faces headwinds.
- I remain a long-term holder, but now advocate cautious accumulation rather than aggressive buying, as valuation matters more than ever.
