Franklin U.S. Focused Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Global equities rebounded in Q2 2025, led by IT, communication services, and industrials, with growth stocks outperforming value across all sizes.
  • Strong stock selection in IT, industrials, and consumer discretionary sectors drove significant outperformance versus the Russell 1000 Growth Index.
  • We remain optimistic about US economic resilience and see AI, robotics, and cloud computing as powerful, disinflationary drivers of productivity.
  • Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about innovation in AI, aerospace, crypto, robotics, genomics, and green energy as key investment opportunities.

Holding Cryptocurrency

andreswd

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Global equities collectively rose during 2025’s second quarter (2Q25) after bouncing back from their April lows. Nine out of the 11 global equity sectors advanced; information technology (IT), communication services and industrials produced the

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
NET--
Cloudflare, Inc.
NOW--
ServiceNow, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News