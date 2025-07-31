Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has a solid business model and decent AI tailwinds driving up a premium valuation. Today I have only three concerns. Operating margins are still lagging. The AI tailwinds need more proof of concept and
Trim Snowflake: Growth Is Slowing, Margins Lagging, Valuation Demanding
Summary
- Snowflake's AI potential is promising, but its current valuation is stretched given lagging operating margins and unproven AI monetization.
- Revenue growth has slowed to ~25% and is expected to decelerate further, with AI workloads needing more traction to justify premium pricing.
- Operating margins remain weak, with high R&D and stock-based compensation; free cash flow margins are also contracting, raising concerns.
- I recommend trimming positions in Snowflake until valuation drops to 10-12x EV/sales or AI monetization delivers clear, measurable margin improvements.
