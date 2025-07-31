Last December, I broke down the situation with Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY), the ongoing feud within this probiotic food products company's founding family, and the potential for LWAY to get acquired by a deep-pocketed
Lifeway Foods: Is ISS Proxy Recommendation Bad News For The Bull Case?
Summary
- The Smolyansky family feud and Danone's quest to own Lifeway Foods outright remain as two ongoing sagas with LWAY stock.
- Recent developments suggest challenges remain with Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky's efforts to regain control of this probiotic food products company.
- Given Lifeway's slowdown in growth and decline in profitaiblity, it's doubtful shares can hold onto their current value, if the takeover catalyst is taken completely off the table.
- Upcoming earnings could change the story here, but before then, investors old and new should tread carefully with LWAY stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.