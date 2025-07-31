Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian J. Van Abel - Executive VP & CFO

Robert C. Frenzel - President, CEO & Chairman

Roopesh Aggarwal - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Carly S. Davenport - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Nicholas Joseph Campanella - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates LLC

Sophie Ksenia Karp - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Steven Isaac Fleishman - Wolfe Research, LLC

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Xcel Energy's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is George, and I'll be a coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to call over to your hosts today Mr. Roopesh Aggarwal, Vice President, Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Roopesh Aggarwal

Thank you, George. Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team in the room to answer your questions if needed.

This morning, we will review our second quarter 2025 results and highlights, provide updated 2025 assumptions and share recent business and regulatory updates. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.

Some comments during today's call may contain forward-looking information. Significant factors that could cause results to differ from those anticipated are described in our earnings release and SEC filings.

Today, we will discuss certain metrics that are non-GAAP measures. Information on the comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations