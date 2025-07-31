I am revising my bull case on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) after the U.S. reportedly relaxed the curbs on tech exports to China, including Nvidia's H20 GPUs. This was foreshadowed back in mid-July, when Howard Lutnick revealed
Nvidia: The Irrelevance Of China In The Bull Case
Summary
- China plays little importance in my bull case for Nvidia Corporation, despite 13% of TTM revenue originating in this region.
- Key growth drivers for both the top and bottom line are the GB300 NVL72 ramp-up, likely in September, and the Vera Rubin NVL144 deployment in 2026.
- Hyperscalers have maintained the momentum in their CapEx spend this year. I see no signs of hesitation or slowdown, which is hyper bullish for Nvidia as their main supplier.
- I'd keep an eye on gross margins, as the mid-70s target by year-end is more difficult to achieve now that low-margin sales in China have resumed.
- Overall, I maintain my Strong Buy rating for NVDA stock. However, I would caution that if hyperscalers are unable to secure sufficient PPAs by year-end, there is a risk of a selloff in Q4.
