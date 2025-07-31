Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Luisa Gomez Bravo - Global Head of Finance & CFO

Onur Genc - CEO & Executive Director

Patricia Bueno - Head of Investor Shareholder Relations of Finance

Patricia Bueno

Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to BBVA's quarterly audio webcast. As in previous quarters, I'm joined today by our CEO, Onur Genc; and the Group CFO, Luisa Gomez Bravo.

Today, along with the second quarter results, we are also announcing the group's midterm goals. Accordingly, we will dedicate the first part of the call to reviewing the quarterly figures and then move on to our strategic objectives. Finally, we will open the line for your questions.

So without further delay, I turn over to Onur.

Onur Genc

Thank you. Thank you, Patricia. Good morning to everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining BBVA's second quarter 2025 earnings webcast. As Patricia mentioned, we have 2 things today, the second quarter results, as always. And we also have medium-term objectives at the end of the presentation.

So let me start with the second quarter results and starting with Slide #3. You can see in the quarter the strong evolution of tangible book value per share plus dividends on the left-hand