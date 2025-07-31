Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ali Dibadj - CEO & Director

Roger Martin James Thompson - CFO & Head of Asia Pacific Client Group

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

John Joseph Dunn - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Kenneth Brooks Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Robin Holby - TD Cowen, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lucy, and I will be your conference facilitator today. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Janus Henderson Group Second Quarter 2025 Results Briefing. [Operator Instructions]

In today's conference call, certain matters discussed may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those derived in the forward-looking statements and Risk Factors sections of the company's most recent Form 10-K and other more recent filings made with the SEC. Janus Henderson assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. Thank you.

Now it is my pleasure to introduce Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer, Janus Henderson. Mr. Dibadj, you may begin your conference.

Ali Dibadj

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on Janus Henderson's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. I'm Ali Dibadj, I'm joined by our CFO, Roger Thompson.

In today's call, I'll start with some thoughts on the quarter before handing it over to Roger to run through the quarterly results in more detail. After Roger's comments, I'll provide an update on our strategic progress and how our client approach has evolved, leading to deeper collaborative relationships which has become the foundation of our new brand efforts. We'll then take your questions following our prepared remarks.