Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Howard A. Friedman - CEO & Director

Trevor Martin - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

William J. Kelley - EVP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Brian Patrick Holland - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

James Ronald Salera - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Scott Michael Marks - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

John Joseph Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Michael Scott Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Peter K. Grom - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Peter Thomas Galbo - BofA Securities, Research Division

Robert Bain Moskow - TD Cowen, Research Division

Rupesh Dhinoj Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Utz Brands, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Trevor Martin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Trevor Martin

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for a live Q&A session and our second quarter 2025 results. With me on today's call are Howard Friedman, CEO; and Bill Kelly, CFO. I hope everyone has had a chance to read our prepared remarks and view our presentation, all of which are available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin our Q&A session, I just have a few administrative items to review. Please note that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of the business and that