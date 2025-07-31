Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Howard A. Friedman - CEO & Director
Trevor Martin - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
William J. Kelley - EVP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Brian Patrick Holland - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division
James Ronald Salera - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Scott Michael Marks - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
John Joseph Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Michael Scott Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Peter K. Grom - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Peter Thomas Galbo - BofA Securities, Research Division
Robert Bain Moskow - TD Cowen, Research Division
Rupesh Dhinoj Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Utz Brands, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Trevor Martin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Trevor Martin
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for a live Q&A session and our second quarter 2025 results. With me on today's call are Howard Friedman, CEO; and Bill Kelly, CFO. I hope everyone has had a chance to read our prepared remarks and view our presentation, all of which are available on our Investor Relations website.
Before we begin our Q&A session, I just have a few administrative items to review. Please note that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of the business and that
- Read more current UTZ analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts