FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2025 12:44 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE) StockFE
Q2: 2025-07-30 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.03
 | Revenue of $3.38B (3.05% Y/Y) misses by $9.26M

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian X. Tierney - CEO, President & Chair of the Board
K. Jon Taylor - Senior VP & CFO
Karen Sagot - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Marc Weisel - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Anthony Christopher Crowdell - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Carly S. Davenport - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
David Keith Arcaro - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Jeremy Bryan Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Michael P. Sullivan - Wolfe Research, LLC
Nicholas Joseph Campanella - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Ross Allen Fowler - BofA Securities, Research Division
Sophie Ksenia Karp - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the FirstEnergy Corp Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Karen Sagot, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Karen.

Karen Sagot

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FirstEnergy's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Review. Our earnings release, presentation slides and related financial information are available on our website at firstenergycorp.com/ir.

Today's discussion will include the use of non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors discussed in our earnings news release, during today's conference call and in our SEC filings could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The appendix of today's presentation includes supplemental information, along with the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. Please read our cautionary statement and discussion of non-GAAP financial measures on Slides 2 and 3 of the presentation.

Our Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Tierney, will lead our call today. He will

