Unisys Corporation (UIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Debra Winkler McCann - Executive VP & CFO

Michael M. Thomson - CEO, President & Director

Michaela Pewarski - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Anja Marie Theresa Soderstrom - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Rod Bourgeois - DeepDive Equity Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Unisys Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michaela Pewarski. Please go ahead.

Michaela Pewarski

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Yesterday afternoon, Unisys released its second quarter 2025 financial results. Joining me to discuss those results are Mike Thomson, our CEO and President; and Deb McCann, our CFO. As a reminder, today's call contains estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws.

We caution listeners that current expectations, assumptions and beliefs forming the basis of these statements include factors beyond our ability to control or precisely estimate. This could cause results to differ materially from expectations. These items can be found in the forward-looking statements section of yesterday's earnings release furnished on Form 8-K and in our most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to review or revise any forward-looking statements in light of future events.

We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating profit or adjusted EBITDA that excludes certain items such as postretirement expense, cost reduction activities and other expenses the company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations as they may be unusual or nonrecurring. We believe these measures provide a more complete understanding of our financial performance. However, they are not