Stocks started the second half with a bang. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose 3% in July, building upon healthy June returns. Gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) were slightly better, surely helped by monster
Hot Stocks In July: S&P 500 Hits A Record High, Led By Tech And AI
Summary
- U.S. stocks surged in July, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting records, led by tech and AI-related sectors.
- Economic data showed resilience: job growth beat expectations, retail sales were strong, and recession odds have dropped sharply.
- Inflation remains slightly above target, driven by higher goods prices, but services inflation is cooling; Fed rate cuts now seem less likely in the near term.
- Despite July’s strength, I remain cautious heading into August and September, which historically deliver weaker equity returns.
