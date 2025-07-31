The Bank of Canada has held rates steady for three consecutive meetings, but will growth risks outweigh inflation and drive a cut in September? Andrew Kelvin, Head of Canadian and Global Rates Strategy with TD Securities, joins MoneyTalk to give his view.
What's Next For The Bank Of Canada As It Opens The Door For Rate Cuts?
Summary
- Bank of Canada has held rates at 2.75%, but signaled cuts may be ahead.
- Economy would need to slow and inflation stay steady for cuts.
- TD Securities forecasts two cuts of 25 basis points each by the end of 2025.
