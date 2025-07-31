Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Devin Corr - Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Miebach - CEO & Director

Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nathaniel Svensson - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Craig Jared Maurer - Unidentified Company

Financial Technology Partners LP - Unidentified Company

Darrin David Peller - Wolfe Research, LLC

David John Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Fahed Irshad Kunwar - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Harshita Rawat - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Kenneth Christopher Suchoski - Autonomous Research US LP

Rayna Kumar - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Trevor Ellis Williams - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

William Alfred Nance - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Mr. Devin Corr, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Devin Corr

Thank you, Julianne. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2025 earnings call. With me today are Michael Miebach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sachin Mehra, our Chief Financial Officer. Following comments from Michael and Sachin, the operator will announce your opportunity to get into the queue for the Q&A session. It is only then that the queue will open for questions. You can access our earnings release, supplemental performance data and the slide deck that accompany this call in the Investor Relations section of our website, mastercard.com.

Additionally, the release