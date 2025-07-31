I believe lidar sensors to intelligence company Ouster Inc (NASDAQ:OUST) is a promising long term business, but after a ~300% rally in the past 2-3 months, the risk reward profile has flipped for the immediate term. Ouster has continued
Ouster: Long Term Potential, Short Term Euphoria
Summary
- Ouster's fundamentals are strong, with revenue and margin improvements, but the recent 300% rally is driven more by speculative momentum than business performance.
- Valuation has far outrun fundamentals, with the stock pricing in years of future optimism and government contract potential that may take time to materialize.
- While the Pentagon's approval is a positive validation, the immediate upside appears capped and any pullback in speculative activity could trigger sharp corrections.
- I recommend booking partial profits and holding the rest, as the long-term story is intact but near-term risk/reward is less favorable after the rally.
