Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) (OTCPK:IITSF) delivered another strong set of results for the second quarter, once again demonstrating that its earnings remain resilient in the face of lower interest rates in the Eurozone. Specifically, not only was Intesa's €2.6
Intesa Sanpaolo Q2 Earnings: Another Display Of Resilience
Summary
- Intesa Sanpaolo continues to demonstrate the resilience of its earnings amid lower Eurozone interest rates, with its bottom line once again growing in Q2.
- Net interest income remains relatively robust, supported by its structural hedge, as does fee income and cost control. This is keeping Intesa's return on tangible equity above 20%.
- While the shares have re-rated close to 2x tangible book value, Intesa's strong profitability and capital cushion is resulting in an attractive shareholder yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ISNPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.