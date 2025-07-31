Tempus AI: Next Leg Up

Jul. 31, 2025 2:32 PM ETTempus AI, Inc. (TEM) StockTEM
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tempus AI is appealing after a 10% pullback, seeing it as an opportunity following strong Q1 results and a short report-driven dip.
  • The precision medicine company should top Q2 estimates, especially with full Ambry Genetics revenue and the expanded $200M AstraZeneca data licensing deal fueling growth.
  • The stock valuation is attractive at 6.5x 2026 sales estimates, making Tempus AI a compelling play as it builds its AI-driven medical platform.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Medical AI assistant, innovative healthcare chatbot in doctor"s hand, digital transformation in telemedicine, futuristic concept in smart healthcare system, online medical service.

hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) enters the Q2 quarterly report next week looking for another big quarter due to organic growth and additional revenues from an acquisition. The AI precision medicine company continues to expand the

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to end July, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.95K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News