HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Atanas H. Atanasov - CFO & Executive VP

Craig Biery - Vice President of Investor Relations

Matt Joyce - Senior Vice President of Lubricants & Specialties

Steven C. Ledbetter - Executive Vice President of Commercial

Timothy Go - President, CEO & Director

Valeria Pompa - Executive Vice President of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC

Joseph Gregory Laetsch - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Ryan M. Todd - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Theresa Chen - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today is Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair. He is joined by Atanas Atanasov, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Ledbetter, EVP of Commercial; Valerie Pompa, EVP of Operations; and Matt Joyce, SVP of Lubricants & Specialties. [Operator Instructions] And please note that this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Craig Biery, Vice President, Investor Relations. Craig, you may now go ahead, please.

Craig Biery

Thank you, Ellie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. If you would like a copy of the earnings press release, you may find it on our website at hfsinclair.com.

Before we proceed with remarks, please note the safe harbor disclosure statement in today's press release. In summary, it says statements made regarding management expectations, judgments or predictions are forward-looking