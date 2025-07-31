HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Atanas H. Atanasov - CFO & Executive VP
Craig Biery - Vice President of Investor Relations
Matt Joyce - Senior Vice President of Lubricants & Specialties
Steven C. Ledbetter - Executive Vice President of Commercial
Timothy Go - President, CEO & Director
Valeria Pompa - Executive Vice President of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC
Joseph Gregory Laetsch - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Ryan M. Todd - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Theresa Chen - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today is Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair. He is joined by Atanas Atanasov, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Ledbetter, EVP of Commercial; Valerie Pompa, EVP of Operations; and Matt Joyce, SVP of Lubricants & Specialties. [Operator Instructions] And please note that this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Craig Biery, Vice President, Investor Relations. Craig, you may now go ahead, please.

Craig Biery

Thank you, Ellie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. If you would like a copy of the earnings press release, you may find it on our website at hfsinclair.com.

Before we proceed with remarks, please note the safe harbor disclosure statement in today's press release. In summary, it says statements made regarding management expectations, judgments or predictions are forward-looking

