Thryv Q2: Valuation Yet To Catch Up With Improving Fundamentals

Sandeep Nital David
534 Followers

Summary

  • Thryv’s SaaS revenue grew 48% YoY, with 25% organic growth, and Adjusted EBITDA margins above 20%.
  • Management continues to add new product offerings to the platform, and now 18% of customers use multiple products.
  • With the SaaS and legacy print business generating healthy FCF, the debt on the balance sheet is less of a concern.
  • The stock trades at just 1.2 times SaaS revenue and 11.4 times FCF, motivating me to maintain my Buyrating.

Our contact channels are telephone for business using digital technology, sending via email to connect, and computers a network to contact customers for good, fast and modern service.

Joshua wanchai/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) reacted positively to Q2 results which showed its SaaS business growing 48% year over year, with 25% organic growth, while maintaining Adjusted EBITDA margins above 20%. Despite the stock involving a complicated thesis

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David
534 Followers
An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with up to 100 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About THRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THRY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
THRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News