Shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) reacted positively to Q2 results which showed its SaaS business growing 48% year over year, with 25% organic growth, while maintaining Adjusted EBITDA margins above 20%. Despite the stock involving a complicated thesis
Thryv Q2: Valuation Yet To Catch Up With Improving Fundamentals
Summary
- Thryv’s SaaS revenue grew 48% YoY, with 25% organic growth, and Adjusted EBITDA margins above 20%.
- Management continues to add new product offerings to the platform, and now 18% of customers use multiple products.
- With the SaaS and legacy print business generating healthy FCF, the debt on the balance sheet is less of a concern.
- The stock trades at just 1.2 times SaaS revenue and 11.4 times FCF, motivating me to maintain my Buyrating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.