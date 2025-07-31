Backblaze Continues Growth But Operating Losses Weigh

Jul. 31, 2025 2:40 PM ETBackblaze, Inc. (BLZE) StockBLZE
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Backblaze's B2 Cloud Storage growth and AI demand are promising, but heavy operating losses persist, justifying my continued Sell rating.
  • Despite revenue growth and improved margins, the company remains far from operating breakeven, which the market is punishing with a discounted valuation.
  • Significant shareholder dilution from high stock-based compensation and no share buybacks further weakens the investment case, although management wants to move to cash bonuses over time.
  • Until Backblaze demonstrates a clear path to operating breakeven, especially in a high-rate environment, I remain bearish on the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Backup Strategy: Businessman Touching Backup Icon for Data Protection and Global Network Accessibility. Ensuring Continuity, Disaster Recovery.

Sumedha Lakmal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) has reported improved demand for its B2 Cloud Storage segment in recent periods.

I previously analyzed BLZE in October 2023 with a Sell outlook due to high operating losses.

While

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
21.19K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BLZE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLZE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLZE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News