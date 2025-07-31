Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Song Yang - CEO & Executive Director

Sterling Song - Investor Relations Director

Yan Zeng - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dapeng Gong - Citigroup Inc.

Ritchie Sun - HSBC Global Investment Research

Thomas Chong - Jefferies LLC

Xiaodan Zhang - China International Capital Corporation Limited

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Autohome's Second Quarter and Interim 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. A live and archived webcast of this earnings conference call will also be available on Autohome's IR website.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Sterling Song, Autohome's IR Director. Mr. Song, please go ahead.

Sterling Song

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Autohome's Second Quarter and Interim 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, Autohome distributed its earnings release, which can be found on the company's IR website at ir.autohome.com.cn.

Joining me on today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Song Yang; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Craig Yan Zeng. Management will go through their prepared remarks first, which will be followed by a Q&A session where they will be available to answer questions.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Autohome doesn't undertake any obligation to