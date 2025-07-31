Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Grant - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Debra A. Cafaro - Chairman & CEO

J. Justin Hutchens - Executive VP of Senior Housing & Chief Investment Officer

Peter J. Bulgarelli - Executive Vice President of Outpatient Medical & Research

Robert F. Probst - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Elmer Chang - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Georgi Damyanov Dinkov - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

James Hall Kammert - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jeffrey Alan Spector - BofA Securities, Research Division

John Kilichowski - Unidentified Company

Juan Carlos Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Michael Albert Carroll - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Lee Stroyeck - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Michael William Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Seth Eugene Bergey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Wesley Keith Golladay - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Bella, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Ventas Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to BJ Grant, Ventas' SVP of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Bill Grant

Thank you, Bella, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Ventas Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.

Yesterday, we issued our second quarter 2025 earnings release, presentation materials and supplemental information package, which are available on the Ventas website at ir.ventasreit.com.

As a reminder, remarks today may include forward-looking statements and other matters. Forward-looking statements are