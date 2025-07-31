Silver: XAG/USD Extends Losses As Fed Holds Rates (Technical Analysis)

Traders Union
116 Followers

Summary

  • Silver drops 0.7%, extending the midweek slide after breaking out of tight consolidation.
  • Fed policy tone and rising U.S. inflation slash September rate cut odds to 40%.
  • Silver daily RSI and price under 20-day EMA confirm bearish momentum.

Silver Bullion Bars and Price Chart

Olivier Le Moal

By Sholanke Dele

​Silver price decline has continued in today’s Thursday European session, dragged by macro pressure and technical breakdowns that began midweek.

The metal is currently trading near the previous day’s low after falling 0.7% today, extending

This article was written by

Traders Union
116 Followers
Traders Union is a leading financial portal dedicated to empowering traders and investors with essential information to maximize their success in the financial markets. Its mission is to create a trusted platform where users can easily access comprehensive details about the top brokerage firms offering the most favorable and seamless trading conditions. Founded in 2010, Traders Union was built on the idea of providing thorough and unbiased reviews of international forex brokers, along with high-quality content covering global trading and investment trends. Traders Union saves time and effort by making the process of selecting a reliable broker hassle-free. With the Traders Union Broker Rating, users have all the data needed to make well-informed decisions, eliminating the need for endless research and review reading.

