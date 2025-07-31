PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolyn J. Burke - CFO & Executive VP

Jonathan P. Arnold - Vice President of Investor Relations

Patricia Kessler Poppe - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Christopher Crowdell - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Carly S. Davenport - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

David Keith Arcaro - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Gregg Gillander Orrill - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Julien Patrick Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Nicholas Joseph Campanella - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Paul Basch Michael Fremont - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Richard Wallace Sunderland - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Ryan Michael Levine - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Steven Isaac Fleishman - Wolfe Research, LLC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PG&E Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan P. Arnold

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for PG&E's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. With us today are Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer; and Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of the leadership team here with us in our Oakland headquarters.

First, I should remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements about our outlook for future financial results. These statements are based on information currently available to management. Some of the important factors which could affect our actual financial results are described on the second page of today's earnings presentation.

The presentation also includes