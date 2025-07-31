Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathleen T. Powers - VP of Investor Relations & Tax and Treasurer

Michael B. Lucareli - Executive VP & CFO

Neil D. Brinker - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian C. Sponheimer - Gabelli Funds, LLC

Brian Paul Drab - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Christopher Paul Moore - CJS Securities, Inc.

David Edmund Tarantino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Wallin Van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Matt J. Summerville - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Modine's First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Kathy Powers, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations.

Kathleen T. Powers

Hello, and good morning. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Modine's first quarter fiscal 2026 results. I'm joined by Neil Brinker, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The slides that we will be using with today's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, modine.com. On Slide 3 of that deck is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release as well as in our company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Neil.

Neil D. Brinker

Thank you, Kathy, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report that Modine delivered a solid start to the year, giving us confidence to raise our revenue and earnings outlook