Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Andrew Schaeffer

Thank you, Regina, and good morning, everyone. This is Andrew Schaeffer, Treasurer and Director of Capital Markets for