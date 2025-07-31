Figma Tripled On IPO: Everything There Is To Know Before Jumping In

Jul. 31, 2025 3:00 PM ETFigma, Inc. (FIG) StockADBE, ADBE:CA, FIG25 Comments
Julia Ostian
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • Figma, Inc.'s IPO was a huge success, but the current valuation is extremely high and prices are in near-perfect execution.
  • The platform dominates collaborative design with strong revenue growth, profitability, and a sticky, expanding user base.
  • Risks include fierce competition, high expectations, and limited new markets, making future growth more challenging.
  • Despite Figma's impressive business, I will be waiting for a significant pullback before considering buying FIG stock.

Gavel and toy block with IPO

hudiemm/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) stock jumped to $112 per share (~250% gain) only moments after going public. Here is everything you need to know about the hottest IPO of this year.

Figma was supposed to

This article was written by

Julia Ostian
1.84K Followers
I’m passionate about finance and investing, focusing on business analysis, fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth, especially in sectors like AI, fintech, finance and tech. I study finance and economy and have hands-on experience in equity research, financial modeling, and creating investment content. I actively analyze publicly traded companies with a focus on business models, earnings performance, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube channel called “The Market Monkeys”, where I share my thoughts on investment strategies, earnings reports, and market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute thoughtful, research-backed analysis that helps other investors make better decisions. My goal is to offer clear, unbiased insights into companies' strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers to build their unique opinion and investment strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News