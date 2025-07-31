As earnings season heats up, market participants are closely watching the Magnificent Seven (Mag 7) stocks for signs of volatility and directional momentum. With upcoming earnings reports, options pricing reveals heightened expectations for post-earnings moves.
What Options Data May Indicate About Mag 7 Earnings
Summary
- With upcoming earnings reports, options pricing reveals heightened expectations for post-earnings moves.
- Options on the Mag 7 make up about 25% of the single stock option volume daily. There are 8 million Mag 7 options contracts traded per day, equating to about $5 billion in premium. In total, Mag 7 stocks trade half a billion shares per day, or 4% of spot volume for single stocks.
- For options traders, earnings periods can present opportunities, but the potential for large gap moves introduces greater risk.
