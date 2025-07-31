Since I first wrote about FFB Bancorp (OTCQX:OTCQX:FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank, the stock is down around 2% on a share price and total returns basis, while the SPDR S&P
FFB Bancorp's Deep Discount Persists, But So Do Its Challenges
Summary
- FFB Bancorp remains fundamentally strong and deeply undervalued, but regulatory headwinds have led me to revise my rating to 'Hold.'
- The Consent Order has driven up expenses, reduced noninterest-bearing deposits, and pressured net interest margin and profitability, likely persisting for a few quarters.
- Despite industry-leading returns and top community bank recognition, operational and compliance costs are weighing on near-term performance.
- Significant upside exists if risks are resolved, but caution is warranted until earnings, funding, and regulatory issues stabilize.
