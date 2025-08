Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles D. Young - President

Dallas B. Tanner - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Jonathan S. Olsen - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Scott McLaughlin - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Tax

Conference Call Participants

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Ami Probandt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Bradley Barrett Heffern - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Eric Jon Wolfe - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Jade Joseph Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

James Colin Feldman - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jana Galan - BofA Securities, Research Division

Jesse T. Lederman - Zelman & Associates LLC

John Joseph Pawlowski - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Juan Carlos Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Nicholas Philip Yulico - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Stephen Thomas Sakwa - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the Invitation Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Scott McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Scott McLaughlin

Thank you, operator, and good morning. I'm joined today from Invitation Homes with Dallas Tanner, our Chief Executive Officer; Charles Young, our President; Jon Olsen, our Chief Financial Officer; Scott Eisen, our Chief Investment Officer; and Tim Lobner, our Chief Operating Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions from our covering sell-side analysts.

During today's call, we may reference our second quarter 2025