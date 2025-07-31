Bloomin' Brands: This Stock Could Be Too Cheap To Pass Up

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bloomin' Brands faces recent sales and cash-flow declines, but operational turnaround efforts and cost-cutting are underway, especially at Outback Steakhouse.
  • The stock trades at a significant discount to peers, offering substantial upside if turnaround efforts succeed.
  • Management is optimizing menus, leveraging AI, and investing in restaurant improvements while using proceeds from asset sales to reduce debt.
  • Given low expectations and the cheap valuation, I maintain a soft "Buy" rating, seeing current risks as already priced into the stock.
Close Up Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Exterior with Signage Detail

Neal McNeil/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As a self-described foodie, I can't resist digging into interesting companies in the food industry. Even though I know it's unhealthy for me, I certainly love eating out. Of course, I'm not the only one. As the chart below illustrates, eating

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
34.77K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BLMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News