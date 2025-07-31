EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET

I will now hand the call over to Brian Moriarty, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications.

Brian A. Moriarty

Thank you, Abigail. Thanks for joining us today for our second quarter 2025 earnings call and webcast. Participants on today's call are Greg Silvers, Chairman and CEO; Greg Zimmerman, Executive Vice President and CIO; and Mark Peterson, Executive Vice President and CFO.

I'll start the call by informing you that this call may include forward-looking statements identified in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, identified by such words as will be, intend, continue, believe, may, expect, hope, anticipate or other comparable terms. The company's actual financial condition and the results of operations may vary materially from those contemplated by such forward- looking statements. Discussion of these factors that could cause results to differ materially from these forward-looking