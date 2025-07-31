AMD Earnings Preview: No Exit Sign At Q2

  • Heading into Q2 earnings, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s stock is up 126%, surpassing Nvidia, and the question is whether gains are going to stick or get lost.
  • The stock has priced in the potential price hikes on Instinet MI350 and a pause of the export ban on China as AMD's AI story builds back up.
  • While most buy AMD for AI growth, we're buy-rated it for CPU sales (server and client) upside.
  • We see more upside (and some tariff pull-in) in Q2 results, but we think the growth story is intact, and Q3 will be the time to reassess, not Q2.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is set to report its Q2 '25 earnings call in early August on the 5th, and the stock is up around 126% since April lows, getting another bump of 25% over the

