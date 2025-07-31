Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anshooman Aga - Senior VP & CFO

Mark D. Morelli - President, CEO & Director

Ryan Keith Edelman - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Emerson Ridley-Lane - BofA Securities, Research Division

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC

Robert W. Mason - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vontier Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and a replay will be available shortly after.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Ryan Edelman, Vontier's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Keith Edelman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call this morning to discuss our second quarter results. With me today are Mark Morelli, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anshooman Aga, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

You can find both our press release as well as our slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.vontier.com.

Please note that during today's call, we will present certain non-GAAP financial measures. We will also make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today, and we do not assume any obligation to update them. Information regarding these factors that may cause actual