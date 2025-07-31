The latest monthly data on home prices was published earlier this week from S&P CoreLogic's Case Shiller indices. Case Shiller indices are published on a two-month lag, but they break down price levels across twenty major cities around the
New York And Chicago On Top
Summary
- The latest monthly data on home prices was published earlier this week from S&P CoreLogic's Case Shiller indices.
- Seventeen of twenty cities were up month-over-month, with many cities up more than 1%: Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Charlotte, and Cleveland.
- San Francisco is the city where prices are down the most from their highs at -7.7%.
- The two cities that have seen the biggest rallies since their 2023 lows are Chicago and New York, which are both up more than 20%.
