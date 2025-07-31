Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Antonio Picca Piccon - Chief Financial Officer
Benedetto Vigna - CEO & Executive Director
Nicoletta Russo - Head of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Anthony Dick - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division
Flavio Cereda - Unidentified Company
Gautam Narayan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Henning Cosman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
José Maria Asumendi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Monica Bosio - Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research
Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Stephen Michael Reitman - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Susy Tibaldi - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Ferrari 2025 Q2 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nicoletta Russo, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nicoletta Russo
Thank you, Maggie, and welcome to everyone who's joining us. Today, we plan to cover the group's second quarter 2025 operating results, and the duration of the call is expected to be around 60 minutes. Today's call will be hosted by the group CEO, Mr. Benedetto Vigna; and the group CFO, Mr. Antonio Picca Piccon. All relevant materials are available in the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website. And at the end of the presentation, we will be available to answer your questions.
Before we begin, let me remind you that any forward-looking statements we might make during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the safe harbor statement included on Page 2
- Read more current RACE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts