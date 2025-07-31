Service Corporation Q2: As Steady As She Goes
Summary
- I reiterate a Strong Buy rating on Service Corporation International, setting a fair value of $101 per share due to strong Q2 results and management confidence.
- SCI posted 11% adjusted EPS growth, robust margin improvement, and guides for $880–$940M in FY25 operating cash flow, supporting ongoing share repurchases.
- The company’s stable business model, direct sales transition, and acquisition strategy position it for 5% organic revenue growth from FY26 onward.
- Key risks include potential demographic shifts and margin pressures in the cemetery business, but overall SCI valuation remains attractive at less than 18x free cash flow.
