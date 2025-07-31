UDR, Inc. (UDR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joseph D. Fisher - Chief Investment Officer & President

Michael D. Lacy - Senior VP & COO

Thomas W. Toomey - Chairman & CEO

Trent Nathan Trujillo - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Alex Kim - Zelman & Associates LLC

Alexander David Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Ami Probandt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Austin Todd Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Haendel Emmanuel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

James Colin Feldman - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jana Galan - BofA Securities, Research Division

John Joseph Pawlowski - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

John P. Kim - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Linda Tsai - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Nicholas Gregory Joseph - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Richard Allen Hightower - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Sanketkumar Rajeshbhai Agrawal - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to UDR's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Vice President of Investor Relations, Trent Trujillo. Thank you, Mr. Trujillo. You may now begin.

Trent Nathan Trujillo

Thank you, and welcome to UDR's quarterly financial results conference call. Our press release and supplemental disclosure package were distributed yesterday afternoon and posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, ir.udr.com. In the supplement, we have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Reg G requirements.

Statements made during this call which are not historical may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking