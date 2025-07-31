Bombardier Inc. (BDRBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX:BDRBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bart W. Demosky - Executive VP & CFO

Éric Martel - President, CEO & Director

Francis Richer de La Fleche - Vice President of Financial Planning & Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Webster Tomick - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Gavin Eric Parsons - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

James McGarragle - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Kevin Chiang - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Louis Harold Raffetto - Wolfe Research, LLC

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Ronald Jay Epstein - BofA Securities, Research Division

Tim James - TD Cowen, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bombardier Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the discussion over to Mr. Francis Richer de La FlÃ¨che, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations for Bombardier. Please go ahead, sir.

Francis Richer de La Fleche

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bombardier's earnings call for the second quarter 2025.

I wish to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the corporation. There are risks that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. For additional information on forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions, please refer to the MD&A. I'm making this cautionary statement on behalf of each speaker on this call.

With me today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Martel; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bart Demosky, to review our operations and financial