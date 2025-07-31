Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Lenkowsky - Executive VP & Chief Commercialization Officer

Christopher S. Boerner - CEO & Chairman

Chuck Triano - Corporate Participant

David V. Elkins - Executive VP & CFO

Samit Hirawat - Executive VP, Chief Medical Officer & Head of Development

Conference Call Participants

Akash Tewari - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Carter Lewis Gould - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Courtney Breen - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

David A. Amsellem - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

David Reed Risinger - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

Evan David Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

James John Shin - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Luisa Caroline Hector - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Seamus Christopher Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Stephen Michael Scala - TD Cowen, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Bristol-Myers Squibb Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chuck Triano, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Chuck Triano

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our second quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me this morning with prepared remarks are Chris Boerner, our Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and David Elkins, our Chief Financial Officer. Also participating in today's call are Adam Lenkowsky, our Chief Commercialization Officer; and Samit Hirawat, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Drug Development.

Earlier this