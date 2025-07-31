Terex Corporation (TEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Everitt - Corporate Participant

Jennifer Kong-Picarello - Senior VP & CFO

Simon A. Meester - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Kyle David Menges - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Michael J. Feniger - BofA Securities, Research Division

Mircea Dobre - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Robert Stephen Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Timothy W. Thein - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Terex Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Derek Everitt, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Derek Everitt

Good morning, and welcome to the Terex Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of the press release and presentation slides are posted on our Investor Relations website at investors.terex.com. In addition, the replay and slide presentation will be available on our website. We are joined today by Simon Meester, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jennifer Kong, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A.

Please turn to Slide 2 of the presentation, which reflects our safe harbor statement. Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. These risks are described in detail in the earnings material and in our reports filed with the SEC. On this call, we will be discussing non- GAAP financial information, including adjusted figures that we believe are useful in evaluating the company's operating