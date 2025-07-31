Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cory Kos - Vice-President of Investor Relations

Grant E. Isaac - Executive VP & CFO

Heidi Shockey - Senior VP & Deputy CFO

Timothy S. Gitzel - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Robert Peel Pearce - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Andrew D. Wong - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Anita Soni - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Brian MacArthur - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division

Brian K. Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Lawson Winder - BofA Securities, Research Division

Mohamed Sidibe - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Cameco Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] The Q&A session will conclude at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cory Kos, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cory Kos

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cameco's second quarter conference call.

I would like to acknowledge that some of us are speaking from our corporate office today, which is in Saskatchewan on Treaty 6 territory, the traditional territory of the Cree People and the homeland of the Métis. Today, we're also dialing in from Toronto, which is on Treaty 13 territory, in the traditional territory of many nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat Peoples, and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

With us in Toronto are Tim Gitzel, President and CEO; and Grant Isaac, Executive VP and CFO. Joining from our Saskatoon headquarters, we have