Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Christine Regan Akinc - Chief Corporate Communications Officer
Jeffrey V. Poulton - CFO & Executive VP
Pushkal P. Garg - Chief Medical Officer, EVP of Development & Medical Affairs and Chief Research & Dev. Officer
Tolga Tanguler - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer
Yvonne L. Greenstreet - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Eliana Rachel Merle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Konstantinos Biliouris - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Maurice Thomas Raycroft - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Michael Eric Ulz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Paul Andrew Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Ritu Subhalaksmi Baral - TD Cowen, Research Division
Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alnylam Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to the company. Please go ahead.
Christine Regan Akinc
Good morning. I'm Christine Akinc, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at Alnylam. With me today are Yvonne Greenstreet, Chief Executive Officer; Tolga Tanguler, Chief Commercial Officer; Pushkal Garg, Chief Research and Development Officer; and Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer. For those of you participating via conference call, the accompanying slides can be accessed by going to the Events section of the Investors page of our website, investors.alnylam.com/events.
During today's call, as outlined on Slide 2, Yvonne will offer introductory remarks and provide some general context. Tolga will provide an update on our
- Read more current ALNY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts