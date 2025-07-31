Belden Inc. (BDC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Reddington - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ashish Chand - President, CEO & Director

Jeremy E. Parks - Senior VP of Finance & CFO

Aaron Reddington

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Belden's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Belden's President and CEO, Ashish Chand; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Jeremy Parks. Ashish will provide a strategic overview of our business, and then Jeremy will provide a detailed review of our financial and operating results, followed by Q&A.

We issued our earnings release earlier this morning and have prepared a slide presentation that we will reference on this call. The press release, presentation and transcript of these prepared remarks are currently available online at investor.belden.com.

Turning to Slide 2. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in our press release and most recent Form 10-K. We will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to our presentation and on